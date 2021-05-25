Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Track and field athletes preparing for NCAA Regionals

SFA Track(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sixteen track and field athletes from SFA are heading to College Station to participate in the NCAA West Regionals with hopes of qualifying for nationals in June.

Former Tyler Legacy athlete Branson Ellis is the highest ranked member of the team heading into the regionals. Bronson enters the pole vault competition with the nation’s third-best mark at 5.72m. Several more athletes from the program have top ranks in the country. Cord Neal will participate in the javelin event with the 16th best mark nationally of72.78m. The men’s 4x400 relay of Muzuri Mattar, Paul Martin, Jeremiah Curry and Auhmad Robinson is also 16th in the event with a time of 3:04.71.

“We beat big teams in those big meets so when we go to regionals we are not scared or nervous,” Matter said. “We are confident with what we can do. if we do what we do and execute then we are going to nationals.”

Competition at the meet will range from Wednesday, May 26 to Friday, May 28 inside E.B Cushing Stadium in College Station.

“We are confident in ourselves. we just come out here and represent. there are wonderful athletes out here. we come out here no matter where we are from and perform as best as possible.” high jump qualifier Asani Hylton said.

The full list of SFA athletes competing at regionals can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

