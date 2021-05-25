Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal

Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An entrepreneur from East Texas did what most entrepreneurs only dream of, securing a deal on ABC’s Shark Tank. She joined East Texas Now to share her experience on the show.

Destiny Padgett is from Buna and her company is Lit Handlers.

She sells insulated sleeves for beverages with a handle and a pocket inside the handle. She walked into the Shark Tank with her business already seeing much success, which didn’t completely work in her favor. Many “Sharks” actually opted out because of her success saying they didn’t feel needed.

Padgett was asking for $200,000 for 10% but two “Sharks”, Kevin O’Leary and Daymond John, made her different offers. She took Daymond’s offer of $200,000 for 20%.

Padgett was born into a family of entrepreneurs, with her dad owning a welding business and mother owning a photography business, so some might say she was born to be an entrepreneur.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Jaret Michael Chaudoin
Newton County murder suspect arrested following pursuit
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Diboll softball preview
WEBXTRA: Diboll softball final preview
(Source: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts)
Certain Energy Star products tax-free over Memorial Day weekend
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Another rainy day
Goodman Museum
Goodman Museum