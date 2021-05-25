Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse takes place Wednesday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Calling all eclipse enthusiasts! The ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse is slated to occur early Wednesday morning.

WHAT IS IT?

A lunar eclipse takes place when the moon is on the other side of the Earth as the sun. We often see a full moon when this particular phenomenon happens, but on the occasion that the moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, an eclipse occurs. The Earth’s shadow causes the moon to take on a red tint to its appearance, which is why total lunar eclipses are often referred to as “blood moons.” This lunar eclipse will appear slightly larger than average since the moon will reach the closest point in its orbit around the Earth Tuesday night at 8:51 pm CDT.

Mostly cloudy skies are slated to take place across the Brazos Valley through the overnight hours, so we’ll have to see if a few breaks in the cloud cover will give us some better opportunities to spot the eclipse. Something else to monitor: while it won’t be for everyone, a few spotty showers are not completely ruled out after the 4-5 am timeframe.

Mostly cloudy skies stick with us through the overnight. (KBTX)

MORE ON THE LUNAR ECLIPSE:

A lunar eclipse consists of six stages:

The first stage of the eclipse occurs when the moon touches the penumbra of the Earth. This is the part of the shadow that is lighter and only somewhat discolors the moon. The second stage occurs when the moon touches the Earth’s umbra, the dark part of the Earth’s shadow. The third stage occurs when the trailing edge of the moon touches the edge of the umbra, marking the total phase of the eclipse. At this point, the moon is within the Earth’s darkest shadow and turns red. The fourth stage occurs when the leading edge of the moon touches the umbra, ending the total phase of the eclipse. The fifth stage occurs when the moon emerges from the Earth’s umbra. The sixth and final stage occurs when the moon emerges from the penumbra of the Earth.

STAGE TIMINGS FOR BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION:

Estimated timings of the lunar eclipse for Bryan-College Station can be found below:

‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse Time (CDT) Partial Eclipse Begins: 4:44 AM Total Eclipse Begins: 6:11 AM Maximum Eclipse: 6:18 AM Total Eclipse Ends: 6:25 AM Moonset: 6:30 AM Partial Eclipse Ends: 7:52 AM

