Texas constable’s office accused of abusing female deputies
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Three female deputies have filed a federal lawsuit accusing a Texas constable of turning the office’s undercover operations into a “a booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation.”

The deputies either work or worked for the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office in Houston.

They alleged women were subjected to unwarranted touching and kissing, molestation and sexual ridicule during their work with the office’s human trafficking unit.

The lawsuit alleges the office of Constable Alan Rosen set up undercover sting operations that were supposed to ultimately arrest those behind sex trafficking businesses.

