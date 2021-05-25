Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The popemobile is going green

The all-electric popemobile is a nod to the pontiff's concern about climate change.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Pope Francis will have a green choice in his fleet of vehicles in 2022 with a new all-electric popemobile.

Electric vehicle maker Fisker had a private meeting at the Vatican Thursday to show its plans to the pontiff.

Founder Henrik Fisker said he wanted to develop one because Francis is concerned about climate change.

The vehicle is based on the company’s all-electric Ocean SUV.

Even the interior of the new popemobile nods to sustainability. The carpets made from recycled plastic bottles that have been recovered from the ocean.

Popes have traveled in vehicles modified for their safety and visibility for decades.

Mercedes-Benz has been providing vehicles to the pope since 1930. The German automaker also designed the first one to be nicknamed a popemobile in 1980.

Fisker plans to deliver the green vehicle to the pontiff next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

