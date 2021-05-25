Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Showers and thundershowers possible this afternoon with the rain coming to an end this evening. Highs today will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows in the low 70s.

Rain chances for our Wednesday are lower, only a 20% for tomorrow, and by Thursday we’re dry. Thursday will be a nice day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, but the sunshine doesn’t last unfortunately. Rain back in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, it’s possible we could see some thunderstorms as well for the first part of our Memorial Day weekend. Thankfully, both Sunday and Monday are looking dry and warm. If you’ve got outdoor Memorial Day Weekend plans, make sure to stay tuned for updates to the forecast.

