Tuesday’s Weather: Another rainy day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A few light showers are around the area this morning with warm, muggy conditions. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will once again develop through the afternoon, but diminish by evening. Chances for rain continue tomorrow, but will be lower. Only a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected for Wednesday afternoon. A little bit of sunshine and finally another dry forecast for Thursday. By Friday, a weak cold front moves into the northern portions of East Texas. This will bring a slight chance for rain that will increase Saturday if the cold front moves far enough south. Breaks in the clouds are expected for Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

