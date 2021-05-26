Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - ABC News Political Director Rick Klein joined East Texas Now with an update on what is happening in Washington.

Klein discussed President Biden’s infrastructure package, new policing legislation, the conflict in the Middle East, and the investigation into former president Trump.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington
ERCOT to test emergency notification system
Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: An isolated shower today