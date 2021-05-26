Burke spokesperson encourages businesses to be equipped for employee mental health

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many people have a first-aid kit for cuts and other injuries, but a spokesperson for Burke, a mental health provider serving deep East Texas, suggests to businesses to also be equipped with mental health first-aid.

Kinnie Reina suggested to Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce stakeholders Tuesday to have skills to help someone who may be in crisis or showing the signs of mental illness. She suggests to be on the look out for new stressors.

“We also are a little worried, and we’ll have to look and see how the unemployment going away in Texas in a couple of weeks, how that’s going to affect individuals as well, so something to consider,” Reina said.

Burke is ready to train mental health first-aid to employers and their employees. They continue to provide virtual counseling and a return to face-to-face counseling is in development.

