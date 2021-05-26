Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Burke spokesperson encourages businesses to be equipped for employee mental health

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many people have a first-aid kit for cuts and other injuries, but a spokesperson for Burke, a mental health provider serving deep East Texas, suggests to businesses to also be equipped with mental health first-aid.

Kinnie Reina suggested to Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce stakeholders Tuesday to have skills to help someone who may be in crisis or showing the signs of mental illness. She suggests to be on the look out for new stressors.

“We also are a little worried, and we’ll have to look and see how the unemployment going away in Texas in a couple of weeks, how that’s going to affect individuals as well, so something to consider,” Reina said.

Burke is ready to train mental health first-aid to employers and their employees. They continue to provide virtual counseling and a return to face-to-face counseling is in development.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine Softball team.
WebXtra: WNBA legend Teressa Weatherspoon brings inspiration to West Sabine softball team
Mental health first-aid
Burke spokesperson encourages businesses to be equipped for employee mental health
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
AP FACT CHECK: House GOP falsely blames Biden for gas prices