Clothing and Textiles Exhibition now open at Texas Tech University Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sumptuous Stitches and Tiny Treasures, an exhibition of needlework and needlework tools is now open and will run through December 22, 2021.

Curated by Dr. Marian Ann Montgomery, Curator of Clothing and Textiles at the Museum, the exhibit was originally scheduled to open over a year ago but was postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Drawn from the Museum’s collection of Clothing and Textiles, the largest at a university museum in the country, the almost 750 pieces will show the exquisite workmanship of needlework created from the time of James I of England to the present and tools used to make those pieces.

Included are a large assemblage of knotting shuttles and an array of stunning gold, silver, and brass needlework tools, often given as tokens of love or as awards for exceptional needlework.

“The Museum has been a fortunate beneficiary of donations of the collections of Pat Grappe and her daughter, Helen Graf,” said Curator of Clothing and Textiles, Dr. Montgomery. “They collected exquisite examples of needlework and objects seldom seen in this area.”

In addition, a comprehensive exhibition catalog of the same name has been published and is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information regarding the exhibition, catalog, museum hours and COVID-19 response, please visit our website www.museum.ttu.edu.

