Cushing Elementary students surprise classmate living with cancer with circus

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Selina Farmer, 9, of Cushing was surprised by Cushing Elementary with a circus held in her honor. A penny drive conducted by classmates helped fund the event that brought smiles to children’s faces, especially Selina’s.

The child was diagnosed a month before her fourth birthday with Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue and usually strikes children.

Selina’s cancer came back for a third time and is not responding to treatment. The family has decided to stop the monthly drives to Houston for medical care and let their little girl be herself.

We spoke to those who know her best, her mother Rayn Farmer, Cushing Elementary principal Stefani Jackson, Selina’s best friends, Xoey Berry and Kara Watson. And Selina provides a mature answer to what was the best part of the day.

