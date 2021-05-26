First Alert: Less rain means more sun and warming temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been a much drier day across our East Texas landscape. We have seen a few showers on First Alert Radar Network this afternoon, but they have been few and far between, meaning many areas have stayed dry.

Any ongoing spotty rain showers will weaken and fade away this evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies and a humid overnight as lows drop to around 70-degrees.

Thursday will be a partly sunny, warm, humid, and dry day as daytime highs climb into the upper 80′s due to high pressure giving us a brief break from the wet weather.

As we transition toward Friday and the upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend, however, it appears a late season cold front will come calling. This will lead to a 30% chance of rain returning late in the day on Friday before jumping up to 60% on Friday night and on Saturday. That is when the cold front is expected to make its way through East Texas.

Even though the Memorial Day Observance weekend gets off to a potentially wet start, the payoff will come on Sunday and Monday when drier air and lower humidity filter in with northeasterly breezes. This will lead to mild nights and warm afternoons under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

As we transition into the first few days of June and the middle part of next week, the Gulf moisture will be on the rise, combining with a few disturbances to bring back some low-to-modest chances for wet weather.

