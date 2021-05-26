Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flight attendant loses 2 teeth in assault by passenger; unruly passengers reach ‘intolerable level’

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - A Southwest Airlines flight attendant lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, and the president of her union calls it part of a disturbing increase in unruly passengers.

The attack happened during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego on Sunday. San Diego Harbor Police say they arrested a 28-year-old woman and charged her with felony battery.

The president of the Southwest flight attendants’ union, Lyn Montgomery, says she wants more federal air marshals and a tougher stance against disruptive passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year.

