Groups of 5 or more Texans can now request mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

AUSTIN (KSLA) - The State Mobile Vaccine Program in Texas is now expanding, Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday, May 25.

Groups of five or more people who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can now request a mobile vaccination clinic. Call 844-90-TEXAS (option 3) to schedule a vaccination clinic for groups of friends, family, employees, volunteers, and more.

“The eligibility expansion for the State Mobile Vaccine Program will allow more Texans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Gov. Abbott. “Vaccines are the most effective defense against this virus, and I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic. By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state.”

Prior to this expansion of the program, businesses or civic organizations had to have at least 10 people to request a mobile vaccination clinic. Homebound Texans should call the hotline and select option 1 to request to be vaccinated in their home. The call center is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination program was originally launched in January to ramp up vaccination efforts in underserved populations in Texas.

