Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A lawsuit has been dismissed surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor in 2017.

The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

A 2019 suit says town workers’ negligence caused 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor of Plano, Texas, to be trapped.

The lawsuit alleged that workers didn’t investigate whether anyone was on the beach before driving a tractor over her.

