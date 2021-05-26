Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for a special session after Senate legislative priorities wither in the House

A bill that would have required transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team...
A bill that would have required transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team that aligned with their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity was blocked by the House early Wednesday.(KAUZ)
By Matt Zdun
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas House quashed a few of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s high-profile legislative priorities early Wednesday as Democrats ran out the clock on a key lower chamber deadline.

Senate Bill 29, the controversial bill that would have forced transgender girls and women to play on the school sports team that matched their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity, was one of the bills pushed heavily by Patrick that ultimately died.

The House also blocked a bill that would have prohibited social media companies from banning Texas users based on their viewpoints and another that would have banned local governments from using tax revenue to pay for lobbying.

“It’s rare that he wouldn’t get everything he wants because . . . he’s got the political pull to get it done, and he controls the state Senate,” Brandon Rottinghaus, a political science professor at the University of Houston, told KWTX.

Early Wednesday, Patrick took to Twitter to ask Gov. Abbott to call a special session in June to address his three priority bills that died in the House.

“The TxHouse killed these conservative bills that majority of Texans in both parties support,” Patrick wrote on Twitter.

Abbott quickly pushed off Patrick’s request.

“Some are trying to end the game before the time clock has run out,” Abbott said in a written statement.

“There’s still time remaining for the House and Senate to work together to get important conservative legislation to my desk,” he said.

Only the governor has the power to call a special session.

“He might say to the lieutenant governor, ‘Yes, but I want this other thing,’” Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, told KWTX.

Jillson said that Abbott has been more hesitant to call special sessions than his predecessors.

Abbott has already said there will be a special session after the regular session ends on May 31 to address redistricting and the allocation of federal coronavirus funds.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Students in class at Bowie High School in Austin. The Texas Legislature could pass a bill that...
Texas educators worry bill limiting the teaching of current events and historic racism would “whitewash history”
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington
State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, asks a question during session on the House floor. Credit:
Multiple Senate GOP priorities fail in Texas House after last-ditch effort by Democrats to run out the clock
The Texas George Floyd Act has not advanced as far in the Texas Legislature as some police...
Texas George Floyd Act stalls in final days of legislative session
The move by the Legislature comes three decades after Texas passed a law that was supposed to...
State lawmakers urge federal government to remove the term ‘Negro’ from Texas place names