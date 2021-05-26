Lufkin police seek home surveillance video after teenager shot

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the downtown area.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Lynn Avenue, which is between Feagin Drive and Kiwanis Park.

According to a news release, an unidentified teenager was shot inside his vehicle after a disturbance with two men.

(KTRE staff)

The men drove away toward Cimarron Street and the teen drove himself to a family member’s home on Morow Avenue, less than a mile away.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time,” spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).

Pebsworth also said investigators want anyone living in the neighborhood to check their home surveillance systems for any video or images of the incident between 11:00 and 11:30 p.m.

“If you find footage that you believe is connected to the incident, please call our non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356.”

