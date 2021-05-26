Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police seek home surveillance video after teenager shot

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the downtown area.(Lufkin Police Dept.)
By Lane Luckie
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the downtown area.

Around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 600 block of Lynn Avenue, which is between Feagin Drive and Kiwanis Park.

According to a news release, an unidentified teenager was shot inside his vehicle after a disturbance with two men.

(KTRE staff)

The men drove away toward Cimarron Street and the teen drove himself to a family member’s home on Morow Avenue, less than a mile away.

He was later taken to a hospital for treatment, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“This was not a random act and we do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time,” spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS (8477).

Pebsworth also said investigators want anyone living in the neighborhood to check their home surveillance systems for any video or images of the incident between 11:00 and 11:30 p.m.

“If you find footage that you believe is connected to the incident, please call our non-emergency number at (936) 633-0356.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal

Latest News

SFA Gardens
SFA Gardens
India the tiger inside his new home at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.
India the tiger settling in well at new home in East Texas
How to spot the super flower blood moon lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning.
Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse takes place Wednesday morning
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities