Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page(Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NISD has decided to move the Nacogdoches High School graduation to Stephen F. Austin State University’s WillR Johnson Coliseum because of the ongoing threat of rain.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page, the NH S graduation will be held at the William R. Johnson Coliseum at 8 p.m. Friday.

“The decision was made Wednesday because of the ongoing threat of rain for the ceremony originally planned for Dagon Stadium,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Rep. James White
Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes in Texas Senate
Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate
Cushing Elementary students hold circus in honor of classmate with cancer
Cushing Elementary students surprise classmate living with cancer with circus
WEBXTRA: Cushing Elementary students hold circus in honor of classmate with cancer
WEBXTRA: Cushing students hold circus in honor of classmate living with cancer