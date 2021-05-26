Odessa man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is facing four charges in connection to the January 6th Capitol riots.

Vic Don Williams has been charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in disruptive conduct, and two charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. According to court records, Williams was arrested at his Odessa home on May 20th.

The FBI received a tip back on January 7th that said Vic Williams streamed a video where he spoke about his experience getting inside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Williams was interviewed at his home in Odessa back on February 10th.

In court documents filed May 10th, Williams acknowledged that he had posted the pictures and videos to his Facebook page, but he told investigators he had not gone inside the Capitol building. However the criminal complaint says that in a video he posted, Williams describes how he climbed a wall and scaffolding to get inside the Capitol building. The documents also contained screenshots of the surveillance video that showed a man they they say is Williams inside the Capitol.

The criminal complaint says when Williams owns a coffee roasting business and that when he was finished with his interview, Williams gave the interviewing agents two bags of coffee.

Williams’ initial federal court appearance has not yet been set.

Williams is now the fourth West Texan to be arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol riots.

