Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has passed in the Texas Senate.

The Senate passed HB 1256 on a vote Tuesday.

Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.

Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) sponsored the bill.

