Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes in Texas Senate

Rep. James White
Rep. James White(public use)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed in the Texas Senate.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

The bill is expected to go to the governor’s desk for signature into law.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

Previous story: Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes Senate committee

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum
Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate
Cushing Elementary students hold circus in honor of classmate with cancer
Cushing Elementary students surprise classmate living with cancer with circus
WEBXTRA: Cushing Elementary students hold circus in honor of classmate with cancer
WEBXTRA: Cushing students hold circus in honor of classmate living with cancer