Report of a possible kidnapping leads to grim discovery in rural Central Texas home

A report of a possible kidnapping early Tuesday morning led to a grim discovery in a home in rural Central Texas. (File)(Unsplash)
By Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – A report of a possible kidnapping Monday in the parking lot of a local business led to a grim discovery Tuesday in a home in rural McLennan County outside of West.

The Waco Police Department’s SWAT Team forced entry into the home and found the bodies of Angel Aguilar, 44, and Griselda Martinez, 51, Officer Garen Bynum said.

They’re believed to be victims of a murder-suicide, he said.

“According to family members, the two were in a previous short-term relationship that ended earlier this year,” he said.

“It is believed at this time that…Aguilar, killed the victim after the initial confrontation that took place yesterday,” Bynum said.

Relatives of the woman called police at around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday after they were unable to contact Martinez at her place of employment.

Security camera footage from the business showed Martinez was involved in an altercation Monday in the parking lot, where a man dragged her into a car and drove off.

Police launched an immediate search and about two hours into the effort determined Aguilar’s cellphone was in his home outside of West.

Officers also found Aguilar’s vehicle near his home.

They responded to the home and requested the SWAT Team.

‘At this point in the investigation, detectives are working to build a timeline of events and are working to determine the motive behind the events that took place,” Bynum said.

