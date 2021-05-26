Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was injured after a shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Arlington.
The Arlington Police Department has released few details about the Wednesday morning deaths but say they are not searching for a suspect.
Police said on Twitter that three people were pronounced dead at the scene and a fourth was taken to a hospital.
Police did not immediately release details on the nature of the fourth person’s injuries or their condition.
