Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton visits Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The state’s attorney general made a stop in the gateway city in light of the influx of migrants at our border.

The goal is to better understand the crisis and call attention to the situation.

“The immigrants coming over is distracting us from doing our calls.”

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar is one of many law enforcement leaders who says the border is no longer a federal issues, but a local one.

In a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning between State Attorney General Ken Paxton, local leaders, and law enforcement, there were two big takeaways: one is the increase in stash houses, and two: they need help

“The concern is having to shift resources from day to day law enforcement mission into this immigration mission,” said Chief Claudio Trevino. “The stash houses that are coming up in our city so the having to refocus the resources to the other tasks.”

According to Laredo Police Chief Trevino, from this year to last year they’ve seen an over 80% increase in stash houses in Laredo.

“We respond to the calls from people reporting suspicious activity. We also work longer term cases with our federal partners to address this issue and we continue to see this problem in our city.”

In speaking with Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, he explained that resources are not only needed in law enforcement but also in processing these cases.

“The federal resources at the attorney general’s office is very limited in staff and of course the numbers and influx of migrants coming in through our border is so numerous now that these resources aren’t enough to handle the prosecution side,” said Saenz.

Paxton said he wasn’t surprised to hear about the border influx.

He believes the Biden administration’s immigration policy change has only gave cartels the incentive to bring more people into the country.

“Today they said the average is $8,000 per person, so of course if they’re going to make that kind of money we’re talking billions of dollars along the border, they’re going to bring as many people as they can,” said Paxton.

Paxton says he looks forward to a stronger communication between his office and the city.

After the roundtable, Paxton headed out to the border to get a tour and better understand what agents see on a daily basis.

