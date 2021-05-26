Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas missing chance to avert deadly blackouts, experts say

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a fire hydrant to be turned to get water, in Dallas. Only days remain for Texas lawmakers to make good on promised overhauls following one of the largest power outages in U.S. history, when more than 4 million customers lost heat after an artic blast buckled the state's electric grid. But there are worries that booming Texas may come up short of stabilizing power and averting future blackouts.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ first pass at fixing the state’s beleaguered power grid after February’s deadly blackouts is almost out of time.

Lawmakers must get any changes to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk by Sunday. That leaves only days for them to make good on promised overhauls following one of the largest power outages in U.S. history.

More than 4 million customers lost heat and at least 151 people died in the freeze and ensuing power outages.

Critics worry that booming Texas may come up short of stabilizing power and averting future blackouts.

