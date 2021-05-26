Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Tech rolls past Baylor to open Big 12 tournament

By Pete Christy
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite an early start time of 9am, Texas Tech jumped out to an early lead and knocked off Baylor 11-4 in the Big 12 Championship in Oklahoma City Wednesday morning.

Dru Baker was awake to hit a leadoff home run for the Red Raiders. Baker was 4-5 with three RBI.

Texas Tech scored three in the first of this breakfast baseball game.

They added one in the second and two in the third to take a 6-0 lead.Nate Rombach’s two run homer in the fourth made it 8-0.Mason Montgomery pitched 5 scoreless innings allowing just 2 hits while striking out 11, a Red Raider record at the Big 12 Championship.

Texas Tech moves into the Winners Bracket of the double elimination Big 12 Championship.

The Red Raiders are next in action 4pm Thursday against the TCU/Kansas State winner.

