Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

This adorable baby orangutan needs a name, and you can help

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest welcomes first baby orangutan since 2014.(Cleveland Zoological Society)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Can we get a collective, “Awww” for this baby orangutan?

He’s the first successful orangutan birth at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s RainForest since 2014.

The male orangutan was born April 28, 2021, and is the fifth successful birth at the zoo since it opened in 1992.

RainForest guests could officially visit baby and mom on May 25, but they both still have access to their behind-the-scenes area as they bond.

Now, the zoo is turning to the public to help name the baby by making a donation of any amount for the name of your choice. The name has been narrowed to:

  • Zaki, meaning “pure”
  • Rimba, meaning “jungle”
  • Halim, meaning “gentle”

Click here to choose your favorite name. The winning name will be announced on June 9. Donations will support orangutan conservation efforts in the wild.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
LIVE: Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden asks US intel community to investigate COVID-19 origin
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in...
ABC News’ Rick Klein discusses the infrastructure package and new policing legislation in Washington