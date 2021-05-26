Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Volunteer opportunities, steps to becoming a parent explained for National Foster Care Month

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Brittney Roundtree from Texas Child Protective Services, (CPS), joined East Texas Now to talk about fostering and volunteer opportunities during National Foster Care Month.

Roundtree dispelled some misconceptions about foster kids, explained how COVID-19 affected the foster care system and shared the “endless opportunities to help” outside of parenting.

You can find more information at the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange, (TARE), website adoptchildren.org.

