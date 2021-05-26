Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... The rain continues to move out of East Texas this afternoon, but a few scattered showers are possible. Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight we hold onto partly cloudy skies with morning temperatures in the low 70s. Most of tomorrow looks to be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s; however, it is possible we could see some late evening showers close to midnight. Those showers will stick around for Friday morning and then we’ll keep rain in the forecast for Saturday as well. While the first part of our Memorial Day Weekend will be wet, Sunday and Monday look dry. Temperatures for Monday in the mid 80s. Like this Thursday, a late shower on Monday night could be possible. Rain then is again in the forecast for Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
WEBXTRA: Central Heights speed limit concerns
Family asking for speed limit to be lowered on 259 in Central Heights after crash deaths
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-26-21
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 5-26-21
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
First Alert: Declining rain chances means more sunshine and warming temperatures