Wednesday’s Weather: An isolated shower today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy this morning.  Rain continues in far northeastern counties, but will come to an end by late morning.  Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures warming into the mid 80s this afternoon.  One or two isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but they will be hit or miss.  That means parts of East Texas will be dry today.  Dry weather continues for all of East Texas tomorrow, but rain chances return on Friday.  Friday’s rain will mainly be in the northern half of East Texas, but a complex of thunderstorms that develops Friday evening, will sweep through East Texas late Friday night through Saturday morning and bring more heavy rainfall.  This rain looks to end by late Saturday with clearing skies for Sunday and just a few clouds for the Memorial Day holiday.

