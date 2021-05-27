A Better East Texas: Defunding police doesn’t work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a year since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Since that day, protests and demonstrations have occurred. Born out of that movement was the idea of police reform and in some major cities, a de-funding of police departments.

Cities and states across the land scrambled to respond to answer the calls for law enforcement revisions. But in that year, many of the cities that de-funded police, have seen a significant rise in violent crimes. Statistically, major American cities saw a 33-percent increase in homicides and 63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions saw increases in at least one category of violent crimes. Now, there are surely many contributing factors to these increases. The pandemic and people being at home, economic issues with a significant portion of the population out of work, each could contribute to a surge in crimes. But it is also apparent that cities, like Portland, Oregon, that continue to have riots and destruction that also de-funded the police, that there is a cause-and-effect situation. Other cities, some in Texas, did the same funding move but it doesn’t appear that proposed solutions, if there were any, have taken shape or have had much impact.

Unfortunately, when communities are left to themselves, they can’t self-police, at least in the areas of crime prevention and response. If and where police reform takes place, there must be a reasonable, attainable plan to carry out any transitions. Otherwise, we will further tear the civilized fabric of our country.

