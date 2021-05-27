Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
COVID-19 claims the life of another Texas prison system employee

Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.
Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.(TDCJ photo)
By Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice employee diagnosed with COVID-19 ON March 26 died Monday of complications from the virus.

Bill (Shane) Ball, 34, an inventory and store specialist with 16 months of service with the TDCJ, was assigned to the Wynne Food Service Unit in Huntsville.

“Bill Ball brought his best to work every single day, and in a short time had made a mark on TDCJ. He was willing to serve,” said TDCJ Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistics Division Director Billy Hirsch.

“He leaves behind a wife who also is a part of the TDCJ family and two young girls. Our prayers are with his family in this trying time.”

Forty-seven TDCJ employees have died as a result of the pandemic.

