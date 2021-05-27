First Alert: A late season cold front will bring back likely rain and storm chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second day in a row, we are catching a break from the wet weather, which is giving us a chance for the ground to dry out just a bit as we sit under partly sunny skies.

As we transition toward Friday and the upcoming Memorial Day Observance weekend, we will be tracking the arrival of a late season cold front.

This frontal boundary will put us back in the storm track as a decaying storm complex may impact parts of our area during the pre-dawn hours on Friday. While many areas will stay dry through much of the day on Friday, these dying storm complexes will bring in added cloud cover. However, it will still be warm day with highs topping out in the upper 80′s on Friday afternoon.

We will then monitor more storm complexes that look to move in late Friday evening, night, lasting into early Saturday morning. This will give us a 60% chance of locally heavy rainfall that will blow through along with the cold frontal passage.

Even though the Memorial Day Observance weekend gets off to a potentially wet start, the payoff will come on Sunday and Monday when drier air and lower humidity filter in with northeasterly breezes. This will lead to cooler nights and warm afternoons under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

As we transition into the first few days of June and the middle part of next week, though, the Gulf moisture will be on the rise, combining with a few disturbances to bring back more likely rain chances to the Piney Woods.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.