Fort Hood soldier arrested in infant’s death held without bond

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier arrested in connection with the death of his former girlfriend’s baby in 2019 in Arizona was held without bond Thursday in the Bell County Jail.

Khairee Patton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood and was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday evening.

He awaits extradition to Arizona on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse and failure to provide care.

Officers were sent in January 2019 to a hospital in Temple, Ariz., in response to a report about an unresponsive 13-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and died.

The child’s mother had gone to work, leaving Patton to watch him.

Investigators say Patton reported the baby hit his head on a stereo at the home.

Doctors said the injuries didn’t seem consistent an accident and appeared to be caused by abuse.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)