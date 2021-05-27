Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hudson hoping bats wake up in Regional Semifinal series

By Caleb Beames
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Hudson Hornets are hoping they can get more run production to help elevate unwanted stress to their pitching rotation in the regional semifinal series against Bellville.

The Hornets will start their best-of-three series Thursday night in Madisonville against the 24-4A Champions. Games two and possibly three will be Saturday at Sam Houston State in Huntsville.

FULL PLAYOFF SCHEDULES FOR DEEP EAST TEXAS TEAMS

Hudson will enter the series coming off of 2-1 and 1-0 victories over Lake Belton. Bellville picked u aa sweep of Livingston in Round 3 with a 6-5 win and an extra inning 4-2 victory.

“Last series the pitchers and defense did great,” Head coach Glen Kimble said. “This team can win that way but we want to score a few more runs than three. "

The seniors on the team lost two years ago in round 3 to Waco Robinson and then as juniors saw their season barley get started before having it lost to COVID-19. Now they are just two wins away from being part of only the second team at Hudson to make it to the Regional Final. The last time that happened was in 2005.

“COVID happened and then sophomore year we went to round three and lost to Waco Robinson,” senior outfielder Ashton Grissom said. “It is a blessing to play so long before I go off to college to play ball. I am hoping that we can make a state run.”

