WATCH: Jet skiers put out boat fire off Cleveland’s Whiskey Island

By Brian Duffy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued from their burning boat just moments before they would have been forced to jump into Lake Erie as the Bayliner they were riding was overtaken by flames.

After the men were rescued, jet skiers surrounded the boat, spinning into turns and sending waves of water onto the boat and putting out the flames.

**WARNING: The following video contains explicit language**

Coast Guard Petty Officer Lauren Steenson said, when notified of emergency situations, the Coast Guard will send out an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast, or U.M.I.B., to make other boaters in the area aware in hopes that they may be able to help in a rescue situation.

It is unclear if that is what happened in this case.

“Clearly, the jet skiers were trying to help and we do encourage other mariners to be there and keep an eye on each other, but in this situation, the Coast Guard does not recommend those tactics,” she said.

Boaters in that situation should always try and put out the fire themselves and then look for ways off the boat if the situation becomes unsafe.

In this case, the boat apparently was carrying a significant amount of fuel.

“It’s definitely a concern. The No. 1 priority would be to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible and keep it away from the fuel source,” Steenson said.

Neither of the boaters were injured.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

