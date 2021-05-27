Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations

Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Kroger announced a new effort in collaboration with the Biden administration to encourage more Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The #CommunityImmunity campaign launches next week and includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances for a year of free groceries.

Kroger will announce more details including prizes, official rules and eligibility when the giveaway begins.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Latest News

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Nacogdoches County drug bust
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation