Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was a milestone for one Lufkin woman as she and friends celebrated her 100th birthday today.

Betty Jo Sanches is a resident at Parkwood in the Pines. Residents, family, and friends were on hand to celebrate the day with her today. The facility held a party for her complete with a cake Thursday. Sanches grew up in Zavalla and raised her family in Lufkin. She said there are several things that she enjoys most about turning 100 years old.

“My children, grandchildren, my family,” she said. “Good friends, good friends.”

Sanches is the youngest of nine siblings. She has been a resident at Parkway in the Pines for four years.

