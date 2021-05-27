Pecos High students punished after vandalizing school as a prank

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

A group of Pecos High School students are in hot water after the district said they vandalized the school as a prank.

The district sent CBS7 shocking images taken inside Pecos High School the morning after it had been trashed.

Throughout the building walls were sprayed with silly string, doors were taped shut, flour was poured all over the floors and a live chicken was left to roam the hallways.

The high school’s principal said it was far from a good-natured prank and resulted in real damage.

District police said profanity was written into concrete with oil and many of those marks are still there because it’s difficult to remove.

Soon after the mess was discovered, district police started investigating and they figured out which students were involved.

As punishment for the vandalism, the students involved will not get to participate in any graduation activities.

On Thursday night there will also be a school board meeting where the incident will be discussed.

So far, no formal criminal charges have been filed against any of the students.

