Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Pecos High students punished after vandalizing school as a prank

By Shane Battis
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -

A group of Pecos High School students are in hot water after the district said they vandalized the school as a prank.

The district sent CBS7 shocking images taken inside Pecos High School the morning after it had been trashed.

Throughout the building walls were sprayed with silly string, doors were taped shut, flour was poured all over the floors and a live chicken was left to roam the hallways.

The high school’s principal said it was far from a good-natured prank and resulted in real damage.

District police said profanity was written into concrete with oil and many of those marks are still there because it’s difficult to remove.

Soon after the mess was discovered, district police started investigating and they figured out which students were involved.

As punishment for the vandalism, the students involved will not get to participate in any graduation activities.

On Thursday night there will also be a school board meeting where the incident will be discussed.

So far, no formal criminal charges have been filed against any of the students.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Man arrested after opening fire on officers at Texas home
D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say

Latest News

RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
Source: KTRE Staff
Nacogdoches pediatrician knows parents are struggling with decisions concerning their kids, COVID-19 vaccine
100th birthday
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
Nacogdoches pediatrician
Nacogdoches pediatrician knows parents are struggling with decisions concerning their kids and the C
Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns