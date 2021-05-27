Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

PURE JOY: Watch this child’s priceless reaction to catching his first bass

An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.
An 8-year-old caught his first bass, and his reaction is priceless.(Khalid Mehmood | Pixabay)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fishing can be a daunting task. You wait and you wait, until eventually you feel a tug on the line and hope you can reel in something good.

This 8-year-old managed to do just that – and his reaction is too good to miss.

His eyes welled with tears of excitement after catching his first bass and goes on to perform his best touchdown celebration.

“I just caught my first bass. Let’s go!” you can hear the boy say in the video.

It’s probably safe to say, he’s hooked on fishing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Latest News

Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations
Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Nacogdoches County drug bust
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation