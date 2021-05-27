Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal gets Senate approval

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas state representative’s bill to protect groundwater around oil and gas disposal sites has received approval in the Texas Senate.

HB 2201, authored by Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin), requires the Texas Railroad Commission to look at the history of flooding over the past 10 years when it considers granting a permit to build a pit for the disposal of commercial oil and gas.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

