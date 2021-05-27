Sales tax holiday held for Energy Star and water-efficient products in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two tax-free holidays are taking place over Memorial Day weekend, giving Texans the chance to save on energy and water throughout the year.

Eligible tax-free items on May 29 to May 31 will include all WaterSense-labeled items and some Energy Star products.

Some water-conserving items such as mulch, trees and soil are also eligible.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

To see the full list of eligible products, view here.

