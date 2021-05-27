Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Super flower blood moon eclipse delights stargazers

This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
This week's super flower blood moon eclipse was a rare, interstellar double feature.
By Jeremy Roth
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Stargazers the world over were treated to a rare interstellar double feature this week as May’s flower super moon coincided with 2021′s first lunar eclipse.

The result was a large and vivid super blood moon.

The best views of the phenomenon were in the Pacific Rim and the western part of the Americas, but the eclipse was at least partially visible nearly everywhere in the world.

So, what makes a supermoon eclipse so special?

A super moon occurs when a full moon is at its closest orbital distance to the earth.

A lunar eclipse happens when the moon’s orbit brings it into the earth’s shadow.

But it’s the rare combination of these phenomena that results in a vivid, although brief, ruby red lunar light show, starring the biggest moon of the year.

This eclipse also held historical significance.

It occurred nearly 60 years to the day from the moment President John F. Kennedy championed America to explore the moon.

“This nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy told Congress.

NASA scientists say the anniversary brings their moon mission full circle.

“Its a wonderful way to mark not only the anniversary of the history, but also use it to look forward to the next era of lunar exploration that we are really on the doorstep of,” said NASA Project Specialist Noah Petro.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Latest News

Kroger Health announces five $1 million payouts to COVID-19 vaccine recipients.
Kroger announces $1M cash prizes, year of free groceries to reward vaccinations
Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Nacogdoches County drug bust
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo, Patrisse Cullors poses for a portrait to promote a film...
BLM’s Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation