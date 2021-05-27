Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We are in store for quite a treat today. Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny this afternoon as highs jump into the upper 80s and southerly winds blow at around 5 to 12 mph. We will remain quiet and dry while the sun is out, but storms will move in overnight tonight and there is a slight chance for a few strong to severe storms within the I-20/I-30 corridor just after midnight. The main severe threat for tonight will be damaging winds, but some small pocket change hail is not out of the question either. Storms will begin to weaken as they push through East Texas, so while areas south of I-20 could hear some thunder and see some heavier rainfall at times.. severe threats are fairly low for you. A few scattered showers will be possible on and off throughout the day tomorrow with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow should be a bit cooler, mainly topping off in the middle 80s. A slow-moving cold front will begin to inch its way through the area starting tomorrow afternoon, and another round of showers and storms will be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Rain should not be as widespread this time around, and western counties will have the best chances of seeing anything during this time frame. Severe threats are also low with our second round of storms, but some stronger winds and pocket change hail will remain the main concern. Clouds will partially clear out by Saturday afternoon; then widespread sunshine moves back in by Sunday. Monday (Memorial Day) still looks mostly dry, but an isolated pop-up shower or two will be possible during the afternoon. Clouds build back in Monday night, and more rounds of showers and storms move into East Texas throughout the middle part of next week.

