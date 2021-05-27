Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday’s Weather: Warm and muggy today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy this morning, but clouds will break through the afternoon.  Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning and with more sunshine this afternoon will likely warm close to 90 degrees.  Clouds increase again this evening and chances for rain return tonight.  The best chance for thunderstorms looks to be overnight into early tomorrow morning, especially for the northern half of East Texas.  Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Friday afternoon, but chances increase again late Friday into early Saturday morning.  More dry weather is back in the forecast for Sunday, but slight chances for rain return Monday late in the day and increase through the middle of next week.

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Nacogdoches County drug bust
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the...
Gov. Abbott touts Texas’ efforts to crack down on fentanyl
Rep. Ashby bill requiring flood history for oil disposal gets Senate approval