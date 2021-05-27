Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Wild well catches fire, burns workers trying to control it

Multiple people have been injured after a natural gas well caught fire in a marshy area along...
Multiple people have been injured after a natural gas well caught fire in a marshy area along the Louisiana coast Tuesday, May 25, 2021(Source: Google)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PATTERSON, La. (AP) - News outlets report that at least seven people were injured when a wild well in a coastal Louisiana marsh caught fire while they were trying to control it.

The owners said Wednesday that the fire was out within two hours after it started Tuesday, and the flow of gas is minimal.

Texas Petroleum Investment Co. of Houston says contractors are working on a plan to bring the well under control and protect the environment.

The abandoned natural gas well blew out Sunday while a crew was trying to plug it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Flooding forces closure of some Sam Rayburn Reservoir recreational facilities
Shark Tank contestant from East Texas talks about making a deal
Source: Nacogdoches ISD Facebook page
Nacogdoches High School graduation moved to SFA’s William R. Johnson Coliseum

Latest News

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
Nacogdoches County drug bust
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday
Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the...
Gov. Abbott touts Texas’ efforts to crack down on fentanyl
Vic Williams’ charges include entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in...
Odessa man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots