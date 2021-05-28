First Alert: A cold front will bring in a few pockets of rain overnight, lingering into Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will have a 60% chance of rain in the forecast this evening, overnight, and during the day on Saturday as a late season cold front pushes through our part of the state. The rain is not expected to be excessive tomorrow, but it may be a nuisance for those of you looking to get outdoors or run errands.

We anticipate the best chance of rain to be for areas south of Highway 7. Any scattered showers are expected to wane and shift south with the frontal passage by the middle part of Saturday afternoon.

Even though the Memorial Day Observance weekend gets off to a potentially wet start, the payoff will come on Sunday and Monday when drier air and lower humidity filter in with northeasterly breezes. This will lead to cooler nights and warm afternoons under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine and low humidity days will make for some great weather to hit the lakes and go poolside this weekend.

As we transition into the first few days of June and the middle part of next week, though, the Gulf moisture will be on the rise, combining with a few disturbances to bring back more likely rain chances to the Piney Woods.

We have the rain chance at 30% next Tuesday before ramping up to the likely category, coming in at 60% on Wednesday and Thursday. Even though many of you are sick and tired of the rainfall, the compromise will be in the cooler than normal temperature readings for early June as daytime highs only reach the lower-to-middle 80′s.

