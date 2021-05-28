Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier arrested in death of a baby in Arizona

Khairee Patton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood.
Khairee Patton, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood.(Jail photo)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe  have arrested an Army soldier in connection with the 2019 death of his former girlfriend’s baby.

They say Khairee Patton was taken into custody Tuesday at Fort Hood in Texas where he’s based. Authorities say Patton was booked into the Bell County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona on suspicion of second-degree murder, child abuse and failure to provide care.

Police were called to a Tempe hospital in January 2019 about an unresponsive 13-month-old child who arrived in critical condition and died. The child’s mother had gone to work, leaving Patton to watch him.

Investigators say Patton reported the baby hit his head on a stereo at the home.

Doctors said the injuries didn’t seem consistent an accident and appeared to be caused by abuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are the narcotics and cash seized as a result of an ongoing narcotics investigation...
Nacogdoches County narcotics investigation results in 3 arrest, seizure of drugs, guns
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Lufkin Police are investigating a late-night shooting involving a teenager, south of the...
Teen victim identified after Lufkin shooting
Trinity County Attorney Colton Hay stopped to help after a car rolled over, and he rescued a...
Trinity County attorney rescues baby from overturned car after wreck
Betty Jo Sanches
Lufkin resident celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Marcus Smith was arrested after leading law enforcement on a nearly two-hour pursuit.
Man arrested after leading Lufkin police on nearly 2-hour pursuit
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun
Junkins says the communications outreach and engagement committee has made the most progress so...
Texas A&M releases first progress report on work recommended by DEI Commission
RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT
RACE RELATIONS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT