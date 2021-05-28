Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Many of us dealt with showers and storms overnight and earlier today and there will still be the chance of some scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm throughout the afternoon, although most should remain dry. We’ll see occasional peeks of sunshine throughout the afternoon as highs warm into the middle 80s with a variable wind at 5 to 10 mph. Some showers and storms will try to form to our west overnight before moving into East Texas during the first half of our Saturday. This rain is not a guarantee, but it is worth mentioning just to be safe. During this time, a slow-moving cold front will steadily dip south through ETX before reaching the Texas Coast by Sunday morning, dropping our highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s over the weekend. Skies totally dry out by late Saturday afternoon and will remain dry for both Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day). Clouds build back in Monday night, and more rounds of showers and storms move into East Texas throughout the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

