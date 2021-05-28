Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  A few more thunderstorms early this morning, but they won’t last all day. Showers and thunderstorms will be gone by late morning with clouds beginning to clear into the afternoon.  Winds will be light and variable in direction through the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s.  Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible overnight tonight into early Saturday morning but will once again clear by afternoon.  Temperatures this weekend will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.  Chances for rain hold off for Sunday and most of Monday.  The Memorial Day holiday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.  Slight chances for rain return Monday night and increase through midweek next week.

